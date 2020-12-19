Gary Chaney often spends 15 hours away from his family. He chooses to work in St. Joseph while commuting from the Kansas City metro area, but the greater sacrifice is working in the health-care field.
Last year, Chaney saw 100 patients per day, pretty much the max. This year? One hundred is a light day of work. Chaney works at Urgent Care Express in St. Joseph as a nurse practitioner during the coronavirus pandemic.
“When I first got into the medical field I always told myself I was doing it to help people,” Chaney said. “That hasn’t changed in doing this for 20 years. Even though the risks are great, the benefits outweigh that for me.”
Chaney said his faith guides him through these difficult times, and that he and his wife are building a medical ministry in the Kansas City area called “All God’s Children.”
At the clinic, Chaney said most people who come in are simply afraid and anxious, and while they might already know all about the coronavirus, it helps to hear a medical professional recite it.
“It’s like taking your car to a mechanic,” Chaney said. You may know something is wrong with your car, but they’re the experts. “I sit down with them, I talk to them, I try to reassure them... I think them hearing it from someone in the medical profession that helps alleviate a lot of their fears.”
— Matt Hoffmann