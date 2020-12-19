Dr. Manjit Pakkala has always wanted to help people. The best way, he said, seemed to become a physician.
Pakkala now serves as the medical director for Mosaic Life Care hospitalists. As a hospitalist, he focuses on the medical care of hospitalized patients and ensures a smooth transition from inpatient to outpatient care.
The COVID-19 pandemic came with many challenges, but perhaps none as great as the unknown. Being unable to tell patients’ loved ones there is hope on the horizon and the unpredictable nature of the disease has been difficult.
“Talking to the families and the patients themselves, the helpless feeling they have where they know that they’re not getting any better and there’s not much we can do, that’s probably the toughest part,” Pakkala said.
Still, caring for his patients to the best of his abilities keeps Pakkala going.
“I took an oath to do whatever I can to treat people, to make them feel better, whether it’s medically, physically and emotionally, so that’s what drives me,” Pakkala said.
— Jessica Kopp