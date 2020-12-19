For Jeremy Hunter and his family, what started as preparation for empty grocery stores turned into a call for service.
Hunter is a physician in the Mosaic Life Care emergency medical department, and he helped lead the hospital’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus in the early stages of the pandemic when little about the virus was known. But in the spring of 2020, Hunter and his family plowed and planted a little more than half an acre of produce. During harvest, the Hunter family realized they had more than enough and started searching for food pantries.
“It changed the dynamic at our house, which was a neat thing to see,” Hunter said, adding that working on the garden went from being a difficult task to one of service. “We’re all built to serve, is what I believe. Inside all of us, it’s better to give a gift than receive a gift.”
The Hunter family gave their produce to Second Harvest and Mosaic Medical Center in Albany. The Hunters already have started planning for their next garden.
As medical director, the beginning of the year was busy for Hunter as he adapted to ever-changing information and worked to convert the ambulance bay into a negative pressure area for COVID patients. Hunter said his energy for these back-to-back projects comes from a simple question: Why?
“My ‘why?’ is ‘Because people matter,’” Hunter said. “It actually puts fuel back in my tank.”
— Dave Hon