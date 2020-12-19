Daniel Siehndel has been put in a challenging position: How does one go about teaching physical education to online students?
From the time the pandemic first struck St. Joseph, he has taken on this duty with determination and alacrity. Over the course of the year, he has brought people from across the community together to meet his top priority as an educator, to fortify the social, emotional and physical well being of his kids in the safest manner possible. To bring kids and families together — outdoors, wearing masks, six feet apart — to strengthen personal bonds and combat loneliness. To make COVID-19 a fact of life that has to be taken seriously, but not one that disrupts the essential memories of childhood.
“You know, I was struggling with this as an adult,” he said. “I can only imagine what a kid has been going through. So I do whatever I can to help.”
Over the summer, Siehndel sponsored community movie nights and social gatherings so that kids would spend less time at home and have something to look forward to. When school finally returned at the end of August, Siehndel was there, greeting each kid as they arrived by bus or were dropped off by their parents, and he has unfailingly been there each morning since.
“I’m lucky, because I work with a lot of people that are helpful to me,” Siehndel said. “And you know, in organizing some of the events and whatnot, it was never just a one-man show. We have teachers and staff in this building who made it possible to do whatever they could. We have PTA members who I can’t thank enough for everything they do. So I definitely appreciate all of them.”
— Marcus Clem