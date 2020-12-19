Chad Lippincott, assistant director of bands at Central High School, wants to inspire others like his teachers motivated him to learn.
“I had an outstanding band teacher when I was in high school. He helped us go on different trips to places and perform and have wonderful experiences. That inspired me to want to do that for others,” he said.
In his 18 years of teaching, Lippincott has passed that passion on to his students, encouraging them to dig deep into the music and their instruments. He offers them experiences outside the classroom, like competing in band contests, filling in with the St. Joe Big Band and performances at venues like Disney World.
“You can just feel the energy and the excitement that just happened from the performance and it reminds me of the feelings that I got when I was their age. So it’s really cool to see,” he said.
Lippincott said it doesn’t matter if his students continue to pursue music after high school. While they’re under his tutelage, he hopes they’re able to take away the power and delight of playing music.
“Whether these students go on to be professional musicians, or music teachers, or not be involved in having music as a career at all, that they’d still think about their experiences in high school and want to keep playing their instrument because of the joy that it brings them,” he said.
— Andrew Gaug