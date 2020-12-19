When the South Side of St. Joseph experienced flooding in the summer of 2020, Brittnie Morgan knew she had to help.
A social worker at Hosea Elementary School, Morgan sprung to action in the middle of her summer vacation to help.
Morgan contacted families and organized a collection of items to give them, including hygiene products and food.
She also helped families find temporary storage units, provided clothes for children and reached out to local businesses for gift certificates.
Morgan even personally delivered items.
“I was happy to just help people find some hope and smile, because 2020, it’s already been crazy enough and add a flood in there and you don’t have a home and you lost everything,” Morgan said.
Still working with families affected by the flooding, Morgan added they are all in homes now.
Helping nearly 100 people, Morgan said she couldn’t have done it without the support from the community she’s proud to be a part of.
“I also grew up in the South End as well and just kind of also having that South Side pride, you know, we call it, and just, it’s easy for people to kind of forget the South End exists in St. Joe. But, man, you turn down the street and you just feel this immense amount of love and pride,” Morgan said.
— Micaela Dea