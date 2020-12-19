Aimee Kennedy is at the center of Mosaic Life Care. As the concierge ambassador in the middle of Mosaic, she takes care of anything a caregiver, patient or family member needs, so they can focus on their job or health and not worry about daily tasks.
Kennedy said each day is new. She buys Christmas presents, orders theater tickets, mails packages, picks up medication, fixes cars and even plans proposals. If there is anything hospital staff and patients need to get done, Kennedy is the person to go to.
“It’s 100% ingrained in who I am,” Kennedy said. “I love helping anyone I can, at any time. So to me, this is absolutely the perfect job.”
Kennedy has been with Mosaic for six years and before that was a substitute teacher for 16 years. When she isn’t working, she volunteers her time at soup kitchens, with Special Olympics and cleaning up trash alongside Highway 71, near her hometown of Savannah.
Kennedy loves helping others so much that she rarely finds time for herself.
“I feel like it pulls your heartstrings daily, whether it’s caregivers or patients or families that they appreciate that we’re here, appreciate what we do for them,” Kennedy said. “We get emails and stories and it definitely is the most rewarding thing that I have ever done. I mean, I love teaching, but this is just, it’s been wonderful.”
— Quinn Ritzdorf