When 2020 brought lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, it left people to pursue outdoor options to be socially distanced.
Fishing, boating and hunting all saw an increase in interest this year. In the state of Missouri, there has been a measurable rise in new and longtime outdoor-goers enjoying the public land.
Permits have been skyrocketing in the state this year and especially in Northwest Missouri.
“Overall permit sales, anything you need a permit for, that looks like the sales were up,” Parker Rice, Buchanan County Conservation agent, said. “I am seeing more people and more family clusters staying together, going on a walk or mushroom hunting.”
Those sales can be anything from a boating permit to a deer tag.
Rice did not pinpoint a specific of money tied to the increase, but he said it was “significant.” Rice also saw a number of people on public land staying in their small clusters enjoying the outdoors. One activity people have been partaking in is hunting.
The rise in hunters is not hurting the overall deer population in the state. According to a press release from October, the Missouri Department of Conservation stated the population is rising year to year and that should lead to a big harvest this season.
“Increased hunter participation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is also likely to contribute to a higher deer harvest this fall,” said Jason Isabelle, Missouri Department of Conservation Cervid program supervisor. “We saw a significant increase in the number of hunters that pursued turkeys this past spring. If we see a similar increase in hunter participation this fall, it could lead to one of our highest deer harvests in many years.”
An increase in the number of hunters does not correlate with below-average deer populations either, especially in Northwest Missouri. Rice said that there are plenty of deer for hunters in Buchanan County.
“We have got a lot of deer. Some local populations might be down due to disease or harvest or whatever,” Rice said. “There were 285,000 harvested in the fall of 2019, and so far 276,000 harvested this year. It will be about the same, number wise.”
The rest of the open season dates for deer are firearms and alternative methods from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Archery has been open from Nov. 25 and will continue to Jan. 15. For the list of limit details pertaining to each category and game rules along with other permits and licensing, visit mdc.mo.gov.