Celebrants in love and togetherness assembled on Saturday, nearly nine decades after a racial terror mob seized an innocent man from jail and murdered him.
Local leaders have spared no effort to bring terrible truths to the surface: Thousands of angry White people assembled around a St. Joseph jail on Nov. 28, 1933. They took Lloyd Warner from confinement with the acquiescence of law enforcement, stabbed him, burned his body and left it hanging at Fifth and Jules. Of greater importance is the continuing quest for progress.
"Well, we've come far, but we have a long way to go," said Dr. David Tushaus of Missouri Western State University. "This was a great opportunity to bring to light just one of the many injustices that have happened across this country; it happened right here in this community."
The Rev. George L. Cleaves Jr., Loes Hedge and Leslie Stone presented this message at the site where Warner, a Black 18-year-old, died after his arrest in specious connection with the assault of a White woman the previous weekend. Thereafter, Warner relatives Daniel and Darwin May, together with Drew Brown and Mayor Bill McMurray, poured soil from the ground where Warner died into preservative jars, amid group song and prayer.
"If Lloyd could see this, he'd probably burst into tears," Brown said. "It represents such a change. When you think of the fact that there were 6,000 people here who came to gleefully witness a lynching, you think of how things have changed. We've moved forward."
St. Joseph Museums will keep these and other artifacts, as funds are raised for a Warner grave marker at Sunbridge Cemetery.
Brown and Tushaus, contributors to the project, said Saturday's event and others like it must not merely be a review of a tragedy; the cause to stop further injustice continues.
"There is an effort to sanitize American history," Brown said. "The opposition to 'critical race theory' is one; in fact, they don't want teachers to teach the full scope, the full spectrum of American history. It's just shameful. They would just rather we not discuss the bumps and pimples."
Brown gave reference to a debate intensifying in Missouri and elsewhere as calls grow to ban teaching of CRT in public education. CRT, which originated in a Harvard Law School study of government and race relations, offers a viewpoint as to how a legal system founded on sins of the past — like Warner's lynching — is still unfair for Black Americans today.
One consequence, Tushaus said, is the case of Kevin Strickland, who remains as he has been for more than 40 years: behind bars for a triple homicide many say he wasn't involved in. That includes the Office of the Jackson County Prosecutor in Kansas City, Missouri. Strickland is held at a Cameron-area state prison.
"That's a form of violence that our criminal legal system is still waging against all kinds of people, but disproportionately, African Americans," Tushaus said.
