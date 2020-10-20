The 139th Airlift Wing took one more step towards moving its operation to the north side of Rosecrans Memorial Airport Tuesday morning.
Col. Ed Black, wing commander, was joined by community leaders and Missouri Adjutant General Levon E. Cumpton for the groundbreaking ceremony for a new flight simulator. The 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard is transitioning from the south to the north section of the airport due to flooding risks at its current location.
The new building has a price tag of $5.69 million and will be constructed by Lee Grover Construction Company. However, the full-motion C-130H Hercules weapons system trainer simulator it will house costs $25 million.
“The simulator building has been a goal we’ve had for over a decade,” Black said. “It’s literally one-fifth of the cost to get our training done, as opposed to flying our airplanes.”
Col. Mark Ruehter is the mission support group commander at the 139th.
“It’s a full-motion flight simulator for C-130, and it puts us on the map to be the tactical airlift leaders in reference to supporting the nation’s call, as well as the state’s call,” Ruehter said.
The new flight simulator will move and behave like an actual C-130 and mimic various scenarios, such as a crash. This type of training is mandatory for pilots, and currently the 139th sends its crews to other bases to complete the training.
Construction is scheduled to be completed in December of 2021. At that time the simulator could be used by C-130H units from across the country.
The land is owned by the city, which recently renewed an agreement with the 139th to lease the land for $1 per year. The guard unit has been constructing new buildings at the airport incrementally in an effort to move locations from the south to the north.
“We've gained a lot of ground, we built a medical facility not too long ago,” Ruehter said. “We broke ground about a little over a year ago on a communications facility, so this is the next step.”
Once the 139th fully transitions to the north side of Rosecrans, it will open up a number of properties and land on the south side for commercial businesses.