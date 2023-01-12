Commander of the 139th Airlift Wing speaks public affairs coffee (copy)

Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, spoke at a public affairs coffee in September at the Stoney Creek Conference Center.

Col. John A. Cluck started in the Air National Guard at the end of high school in Wathena, Kansas. He calls himself a product of the 139th Airlift Wing, rising to the rank of colonel and commander of the airbase in 2021.

He also serves as mayor of his hometown of Wathena and works as a pilot for Southwest Airlines.

