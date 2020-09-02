Children of the Noyes Home have been busy this summer flocking yards in St. Joseph with flamingos and Tuesday marked their 100th yard.
This is the first year the Noyes Home has held the fundraiser after years of talking about doing it.
“We planned originally to start it several years ago and we would just get busy with our summer school activities and then the summer activities that we have and just it never happened,” Chelsea Howlett executive director of the Noyes Home for Children, said. “So this year with COVID, it was the perfect opportunity. Our kids were itching to leave the house and wanted to get out. We were still trying to social distance and I thought this is a way that we could do that without the kids having contact and we really wanted to be able to have the kids be a part of fundraising too.”
The kids have a say in how the funds are spent and so far have raised just over $5,000. Half the money raised will be used for summer fun activities while the remainder will be voted on by the kids as to how it will be used in the fall.
When the fundraiser started to take off in late June, the kids set a goal to reach 100 yards and to have a Chick-fil-A celebration.
“We reached out to Chick-fil-A to place our catering order and they were so gracious and kind they actually provided it complimentary, so again the kids got to have that money go even further,” Howlett said. “They loved it, it was fun to see them walk in and just be like, ‘Wow, we got exactly what we wanted and we’re able to celebrate in that way.’”
In addition, Card Your Yard also provided signage to commemorate the special occasion and provided the service complimentarily as well.
Initially, expectations were set on raising around $1,000 to $2,000. “To have us go this high, has just been a real blessing and we still have quite a few houses that need to be flocked. We’re still accepting names for those that want to be flocked as well,” Howlett said.
It costs $25 to have the flamingos removed from your yard and an additional $25 to have them placed in another yard.
The plan right now is to continue until some time in October, depending on the weather.
“Some of our kids have seen that there are Halloween flamingos and would like to maybe reinvest some of their earnings in some Halloween ones. I would say that most likely we’ll probably stop in late October, maybe early November. Mother Nature will also have a say in this,” Howlett said. “The kids are adamant that they want to continue this into the spring and the summer of next year.”
This fundraiser also has been educational for the kids. “It’s been a great way for the kids to learn about fundraising and how much it takes to really run the Noyes Home,” Howlett said. “We’ve had a lot of good conversations about that and then how to be budget conscious and make their money go as far as they could.”
The kids have held other fundraisers over the years, but Howlett said this has been the most successful so far.
“(We’re) just truly appreciative of the support that our community has shown and the dedication of our kids as well as our staff that go day in, day out making sure that those flocks move the way that they needed to throughout our community,” Howlett said.
If you are wanting to participate you can call the Noyes Home for Children at 816-232-5650 or email hannah.grable@noyeshome.org.