The data released by Feeding America, the entity that oversees 200 food banks nationwide, is concerning when you look at how many kids struggle with hunger inside Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
Map the Meal Gap is an annual study performed by Feeding America to show cost and demand for food at local levels. The 2018 numbers provide a projection of hunger for 2020.
As many would imagine, the numbers have jumped significantly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Second Harvest Community Food Bank Communication Coordinator Blake Haynes confirmed that is the case, especially when it comes to food insecure children in Buchanan County.
“It's 1 in 4, you know, a little bit over that. I mean, it's an alarming number if you really think about it,” Haynes said.
The overall food insecurity rate in 2018 for Buchanan County was 14% and 17.2% for children. The 2020 projection jumps to 19.2% overall and 26.4% for children.
In Atchison County, Kansas, the 2020 childhood projected rate is even higher at 32.4%. Brown County, Kansas has the highest at almost 32%.
The trend isn’t reserved to the Midwest. It’s a nationwide problem.
“I encourage you to just think about it like this -- hunger has no bias, right? It has no race, it has no face, it has no gender,” Haynes said. “We've had an individual that we've actually spoke to here recently at one of our distributions that said, ‘I'm going to choose to pay for my water bill, or my electric bill, or my medicines versus pay for food.'”
Second Harvest has stepped up its mobile distribution and services directed to feed children in the wake of the demand to serve more this year than they ever have before.
Last fiscal year, between July 1 and June 30, Second Harvest distributed 7.5 million pounds of food.
“With this fiscal year, we distributed over 9.9 (million pounds) in totality. So if you look at that, 2.4 million pounds more this year than last year,” Haynes said. “If you really want to help your community, you really want to give back. A monetary donation goes a long way. We're able to turn (every) $1 that is donated into three meals.”
To find out how to help, call Second Harvest at 816-364-3663 or go to shcfb.org/get-involved/donate/donate-money.
To find mobile pantry distribution locations, go to shcfb.org/news-events/event-calendar.