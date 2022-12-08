News-Press NOW is opening all its online digital content to the community in the coming weeks, offering unlimited access to stories, videos and photos produced by local journalists.
The News-Press and Gazette Company, which owns the St. Joseph News-Press as well as FOX 26 KNPN, NBC 21 KNPG and CBS 30 KCJO, announced on Thursday that the paywall which has limited the number of free stories consumers can read each month on newspressnow.com and the News-Press NOW app will be removed by Jan. 9. The move addresses a shift in the way many people now get their news and will give more residents in the St. Joseph area access to stories that are important to their lives and the community, the company’s owners said.
“As one of the few daily newspapers to eliminate their paywall, we are excited to bring unlimited access to both our website and apps to thousands of people who don't have it,” said Rall Bradley, general manager of News-Press TV. “An informed community is a strong community, and now everyone will have access to the most important news and information for them and their families.”
With unlimited digital content available to anyone on the website every day, the company plans to shift its newspaper product to a Monday through Friday schedule, with two days of printed delivery each week in addition to five digital eEditions of the St. Joseph News-Press available online with a subscription beginning on Jan 9.
The printed versions of the St. Joseph News-Press are:
-- A new product known as MidWeek which includes all-local news content and advertising inserts that will be delivered on Wednesdays to 41,000 homes in the St. Joseph area.
-- Weekender, which has been published since the fall of 2020 and includes exclusive in-depth reporting on local issues and people as well as regional, national and international news. Weekender will be published on Fridays beginning Jan. 13 and remain available through subscription.
Both printed products will be delivered by the United States Postal Service.
“We realize it's a long-held habit of a lot of people to see the printed newspaper today, and I have that same habit. We have to change the way we are presenting the news to keep up with the times,” said David Bradley, CEO of News-Press & Gazette Company “And so we're going to do what we can to get the news out to everybody on different platforms as well as keep the printed edition as often as we can and keep it as a sustainable product.”
The Bradleys acknowledged newspapers everywhere have faced significant challenges as digital consumption of information has become a key part of daily life during the past two decades. Increasing production and delivery costs combined with less advertising support and paid readership have made printing a daily newspaper not viable economically, they said.
In recent years, the News-Press has turned to digital eEditions that deliver content in a traditional newspaper format online. The company will continue to offer Monday through Friday versions of the eEdition through a subscription service.
In addition to the digital newspressnow.com platform, NPG’s journalists will continue to produce seven-day-a-week, 365-day-a-year local news coverage for its television broadcasts on St. Joseph’s FOX, NBC and CBS stations.
“Our commitment to local news is unwavering,” Rall Bradley said. “With the largest newsroom in Northwest Missouri, we will work hard every day to bring more local news and more local coverage than anyone else. We will continue to be the lighthouse of news and information in this community.”
Those with questions about the changes are invited to contact the News-Press NOW customer care team at 816-271-8500 or via email at customercare@newspressnow.com. Detailed answers to frequently asked questions about the changes also can be found online at www.newspressnow.com/FAQ.
“We would like to continue to be the information provider for the community for information and advertising, and we think we will have the strongest news team in the community with a good advertising sales force. We think we can continue to be a great advocate and supporter of the community,” David Bradley said. “It may be a different platform, but we will figure out what platform works best for the community and keep up with the times.”
