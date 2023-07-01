Rick Gilmore has shown that he has a knack for running attractions.
The co-owner of Joe Town Speedway and Cool Crest mini golf recently opened the doors to Ricky Dean's, an indoor-outdoor entertainment facility located behind North Village shops.
While they just had a soft opening in late May, Gilmore, who co-owns the company with his son-in-law, Joe Lane, says they've exceeded their expectations thus far.
"Really it's doing about double what we thought it was going to do," Gilmore said. "We just felt like we'd have a couple hundred people a day come through here but we're doing better than that."
Ricky Dean's has six attractions that can provide fun for the whole family. Indoors sits a batting cage, glow-in-the-dark mini golf and an arcade that features a virtual-reality ride. Outdoors there is rock-climbing, bumper boats and three pickleball courts that can be rented out by the hour.
Jevon Farley of Savannah says that his children were excited about the opening, as each of them found an attraction they were excited about, which saves a trip further south to Kansas City.
"The rock wall brings a lot of attention," Farley said. "When you drive by it all the time and so that always looks fun to them. My kids have a different age range. My youngest seems to like arcade games. My oldest seem to like the rock wall. It seems to have a little bit for everybody."
While there isn't much surrounding the area of Ricky Dean's at the moment, that appears to be changing. North Village has seen stores, including Rally House, move north to bring more people to the area.
Gilmore and Farley believe that trend will continue.
"They're going to build a My Home hotel across the street and this other corner is going to have a Hilton hotel," Gilmore said. "These hotels will have a different group of people into town every day."
"It will be nice to keep adding onto this end of town," Farley added. "We don't have to go far to Kansas City. I think it's really going to help this economy."
While this is the first Ricky Dean's location, the owners are looking to explore expansion options. Gilmore says another college town is at the top of his list of destinations.
"To me, it would be Columbia, MO," Gilmore said. "Then maybe Overland Park."
