Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is a sprawling, 5,600-acre Army Military Base in which much of it is frozen in time.
Home to the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, the Fort is often referred to as, “the intellectual center of the Army.” The Fort’s storied history reflects America’s history. Built in 1827, it is the second oldest continued use military base west of Washington D.C.
Twenty years ago I was fortunate enough to be a part of a film company, making a documentary about the Fort that is still shown at the Frontier Army Museum on the base.
While interviewing Fort Commander Lt. General David Perkins about the history and function of the base, he asked if there was anything I needed that he could provide. I thought sure, some aerials of the facility would be great. It should be noted Lt. General Perkins became so, after commanding and leading the first column of tanks into Baghdad during the Gulf War.
The next day, true to his word, the general had contacted his counterpart at Fort Riley and a Big Red 1, Huey gunship landed on Sherman Field at 8am sharp. I looked at our friendly cameraman Jim Conlon who promptly said, “I don’t do helicopters!”
As they were strapping my harness on, tethered by a thick cord. I clearly was not ready for what was about to happen. The Huey is a war machine, built to go well over 100 mph and designed to destroy things, not hover and collect pretty pictures.
My bodyguard was Colonel Robert Hensen, who did do helicopters, thank goodness. I was wearing a helmet and headset along with the two pilots. As we climbed over the Missouri River the pilots continually talked about where it was safe to “ditch,” which didn’t make me feel any better. Then we took a hard bank, I lost my footing, the Colonel grabbed me as I almost dropped the camera. Immediately I thought … law school doesn’t sound all that bad.
Fort Leavenworth is also home to the only Maximum Security Felony Barracks in the Department of Defense and we were flying right over it. The pilots told me this was a very restricted air space and these inmates would not have seen an aircraft for quite awhile. There were a couple hundred down there, all dressed in blue lined up going nowhere when we came buzzing over their heads. I shot for a few seconds then thought it rude not to wave, nobody waved back. They must have been thinking, “who the hell is this guy and can he get me out of here!”
As we flew over other facilities my level of terror and breakfast managed to stay down. The Colonel had to steady me one more time and when we returned to a smiling Jim Conlon on the ground I assured him, without flinching, “I will do helicopters again, but would prefer to have a seat!”
The Fort itself is a living museum. Many of the immaculate homes occupied by Generals’ and Colonels’ families were built in the 1840-60’s. The prestige and honor to live in these historic structures must give one a sense of the importance of where you are, the success you have achieved and your responsibility to carry on.
The Frontier Army Museum holds the history of the Fort. We have podcasted from the Museum and the episode can be heard at bobfordshistory.com. From Custer’s sleigh to Lincoln’s carriage, the collection of military artifacts is second to none in the Midwest.
Volumes of books have been written and all reflect on these people and world events that shaped our past and present lives differently but think of the times, individuals and crises that took place in the world while this important outpost was functioning.
Consider what organizations and humans came through the front gate: Buffalo Soldiers, the 7th Cavalry, Leavenworth, Clark, Kearny, Lincoln, Ewing, Pershing, Eisenhower, Patton, Powell, Perkins and hundreds more who are our allies around the world attended the preeminent school for world and military leaders.
If you ever want to go to a place that makes one proud to be an American, to see people with dignity going about their day with purpose, go to Fort Leavenworth. Visit the Frontier Army Museum and tell others because they are keeping history alive so you and yours can pass it on!
