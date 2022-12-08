For more than 175 years, the St. Joseph News-Press, and its predecessors, have been delivered to doorsteps throughout our community, which continues to be a tremendous source of pride for the Bradley family and the entire News-Press team. The family and company respect the tradition of a printed newspaper as well as understand the roles our newspaper plays beyond the news as a community voice and advocate.
Newspapers across the country continue to encounter significant economic headwinds, particularly from big tech giants such as Facebook and Google, who have distributed our content without permission and/or compensation, resulting in reduced subscriber and advertising support. Couple that with increases in production and delivery costs, and the economics of newspapering have become challenging at best. The News-Press has not been immune to these challenges.
In the spirit of doing our best to preserve the tradition and legacy of a printed newspaper, as well as provide high-quality journalism to the communities we serve, the News-Press Now leadership team is planning changes to how we deliver the news beginning January 9, 2023:
• We will make our website, newspressnow.com, and the content on our News-Press NOW app accessible to all readers with no subscription required. Unlimited access to content, 24/7, 365 days a year, makes way for thousands more people in our community to have access to the news most important to them. We have listened to community feedback and believe that there is an overwhelming desire for this change, and we are proud to be one of the first traditional, daily newspapers in the United States to provide this to their communities.
• The St. Joseph News-Press will become available in the eEdition (digital replica) format Monday through Friday. Traditional, print newspapers will be delivered via the United States Postal Service two days per week on Wednesday and Friday:
o Wednesday: a free distribution, advertising-supported news product titled MidWeek will be introduced and delivered to 41,000 households in St. Joseph and surrounding communities. This printed product, with 100% local news content, will carry the weekly advertising package and replaces the Save NOW shopper.
o Friday: our weekly showcase edition, Weekender, will remain a subscriber-supported printed product with local, regional, and national news. It will be delivered one day earlier and will continue to offer in-depth journalism and additional features exclusive to this edition.
With these changes, our commitment to offer a combination of print, digital and broadcast news products remains strong. We believe that these carefully thought-out changes map out the best way to sustainably provide access to the news that matters most to the most people. We realize you may want to learn more about and/or discuss these changes. Our dedicated Customer Care team stands ready to answer your questions. Customer Care can be reached via phone at 816-271-8500 or via email at customercare@newspressnow.com. Additionally, we have prepared some detailed answers to frequently asked questions that can be found on our website at www.newspressnow.com/FAQ.
In closing, it would be remiss to not take a moment and acknowledge that these changes will be challenging for many. Our valued readers, employees, contractors, and advertisers will all share in the loss of some aspects of the traditional printed newspaper. We understand that the daily news is important, and that the tradition of a printed newspaper has been a pillar of bringing the news into homes for decades. With this change, please trust that the News-Press NOW team remains dedicated to embracing the ever-evolving demand for news when it happens and delivering it wherever our audiences and advertisers are. We are grateful for you, our loyal reader, and humbly ask for your continued support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.