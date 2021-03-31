The CDC recently extended the federal government moratorium through the end of June, which provides protection for renters by not allowing landlords to evict them due to missing rent payments during the pandemic. The idea is to keep as many people out of homeless shelters, which are fast spreaders of COVID-19, as possible.

Jeff Penland, Executive Director of St. Joseph Housing Authority, said his organization was already taking care of their tenants before the government moratorium by creating repayment plans for those who are behind on rent.

“We have a unique community here in St. Joseph,” Penland said. “We are one of the few communities that collaborate and work together to help that homeless population … Everybody’s focus is to eliminate homelessness.”

Penland said they have created repayment plans with tenants who are behind on rent, which adds up to about 6% of their tenants. Agreements like this are important because all the missed rent payments will still be due back in full when the moratorium expires on July 1.

The Housing Authority isn’t the only local organization that recognizes the need for help. Community Action Partnership of St. Joseph has $250,000 from the city to give out to those affected by COVID-19 and need help with rent, utilities and other bills. Whitney Lanning, executive director, said that there were 68 people on their waiting list for help as of March 1.

“The majority of the people that we’re helping that have been affected by COVID have never used any type of governmental assistance before,” Lanning said. “Because of the stigma around poverty and the stigma that’s been created around people receiving assistance, which is very sad, people aren’t always willing to ask for help.”

Most who received assistance from Community Action Partnership told Lanning that the help was a huge relief. However, some renters have tried to make it on their own before finally asking for assistance, which caused them to get even more behind on payments. Lanning said that’s why it’s important that those in need get help now before all of their rent money is due back.

“That’s kind of the double-edged sword of the moratorium is that it’s good because it’s allowing people to stay housed, but in some ways, you have to make sure that people still maintain that sense of urgency to pay that bill,” Lanning said.

The Home Authority owns and rents out properties to low-income families while also helping low-income families pay outside landlords, so Penland says they see both renters and landlords being affected by the eviction moratorium. While landlords might be receiving less payment from their tenants right now, Penland says he believes there are many new resources available to help both parties during this setback.

“It’s not a plan to allow people not to pay their rent,” Penland said. “They’re still liable for paying their rent, it’s just a moratorium on telling landlords don’t evict them, don’t put them out in the street and make people homeless to create a further issue.”

Lanning said Community Action Partnership’s homeless shelters have been at max capacity or close to it since the pandemic began, so it’s important to see this eviction moratorium as a helping hand rather than a handout.

“You can’t predict a pandemic,” Lanning said. “A lot of people’s jobs were affected, they’ve lost hours, they’ve lost income and so they’re struggling. The eviction moratorium is one piece of this puzzle to make sure that our economy stays strong and to make sure that people stay housed.”

There are many qualifications that a tenant has to meet in order to be eligible for the eviction moratorium, and Lanning said they will make sure the people who are most impacted get the funds that they need.