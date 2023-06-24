For the 10th straight year, Zion United Church of Christ hosted St. Joe Pride. The event is a chance for members of the community to come together and have important conversation.
The event featured two members of the LGBT+ community give personal stories of their experiences. One of the speakers, Kelsey Anderson, says that there's never a bad time for the conversation to be had.
"This is really important to get our message out to the community," Anderson said. "Especially at times like this where there's sadly a lot of misinformation. Coming directly from the source and being able to share it with people is wonderful. It really helps to get to know and understand people."
"When I [heard] them speak, it's just people that are speaking, trying to tell you their experience," added Tammy Linningham, pastor at Zion United Church of Christ. "Their experience is very important, just like your experience is with anybody else."
In the presentation, Anderson brought up several points to remember when having a conversation that isn't as supportive, mentioning that it's important to speak up, but avoiding anger is going to be beneficial.
"When you're having that conversation, try to listen to them as well," Anderson said. "Hear where they're coming from, because they want to express something that they're feeling. They want to be heard as well."
Ten years ago when the event started, many members of the church, including administrative board member Stephanie Crowley, expressed their optimism for what the event could look like today. They know that it's important to continue making progress.
"We thought that we might be a little further along than we are now," Crowley said. "It's even more important that we make our presence known and let people know that we are here and are a safe space for all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.