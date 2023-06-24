St. Joe Pride

St. Joe Pride at Zion United Church of Christ included personal stories from two members of the LGBTQ+ community.

 By Harry Loomis News-Press NOW

For the 10th straight year, Zion United Church of Christ hosted St. Joe Pride. The event is a chance for members of the community to come together and have important conversation.

The event featured two members of the LGBT+ community give personal stories of their experiences. One of the speakers, Kelsey Anderson, says that there's never a bad time for the conversation to be had.

