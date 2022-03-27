Local business hosts bridal show outside Amazonia

A few minutes outside of Amazonia, Timber Ridge Farms saw many people arrive to check out vendors for a bridal show on Sunday.
Timber Ridge Farms, which is a business that hosts many kinds of events, featured vendors offering services ranging everywhere from barbecue to ax throwing.
Kim Lawson, one of the co-owners of Timber Ridge, said they didn’t want to have too many vendors, which led to the event having two vendors for each category.
This means the event featured two florists, two DJs, two bakers and so on.
Lawson said that Timber Ridge is planning to host other events such as weddings, high school proms, memorial services, dances, ladies’ night out and more.
“Just more community involvement,” she said. “We’re going to get involved with the Chambers of Commerce for St. Joe and Savannah…”
Lawson said there are plans to host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce for Timber Ridge Farms, but the date for the event has not yet been decided.
One of the many vendors featured at the bridal show was Sweeter by the Dozens, which makes custom bakery items.
Kim DeShon, owner of Sweeter by the Dozens, said that she started her business in 2019.
“I just wanted to make my presence known more in the community (by coming to this event) and get my name out there a little bit better so that people know that I’m here …,” DeShon said.
Megan Roach, the owner of Buzzin’ Bees Yard Greetings, which rents yard signs, said that the bridal show’s turnout was amazing.
“I’m so glad that they have a wonderful turnout and it’s going well,” Roach said. “The venue is amazing.”
Ernestina Stanley, one of the other co-owners of Timber Ridge, said they have had the business since the December of 2021.
“The wedding scene, in general, is very new for us,” she said.
Stanley said that both Lawson and herself used to be in the health care profession before getting into this business.
She said the reason is because she reevaluated her life.
“Health care is very busy. It’s very long hours, takes away from our families,” Stanley said. “So this is something that all of our kids can come and enjoy, all of us can kind of do together.”
Compared to being in the health profession, she said that Timber Ridge is a “happy business” to be in.
“We’re just really excited,” Stanley said. “This is a new venture, a new journey for us.”
