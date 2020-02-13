Kansas' new elections chief sparks own voting-rights dispute

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas’ top election official says the state needs another year to prepare before it can give voters a choice of polling places on Election Day, even though it has been nearly 10 months since the Legislature enacted a law aimed at making voting more convenient and boosting turnout.
Even some of Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s fellow Republicans believe that at least Sedgwick County, which is home to the state’s largest city, Wichita, is ready to allow voters to cast their ballots at any of its dozens of polling places. Democrats accuse Schwab of dragging his feet, and one lawmaker said during a lunch meeting with him and other lawmakers Wednesday that Schwab is engaged in a “voter suppression program.”
The simmering dispute shows how voting rights issues remain contentious in Kansas even though firebrand conservative Republican Kris Kobach left the secretary of state’s office early last year after losing the 2018 governor’s race. Kobach successfully pushed for some of the nation’s toughest voter ID laws, including a now-on-hold proof-of-citizenship requirement for new voters, making Kansas a magnet for lawsuits.
Schwab said he’s being careful about allowing counties to move away from traditional polling sites, each for only a limited number of voters in a given area. He said his office is drafting “a book” of regulations required by the 2019 law to make sure that electronic lists of voters are secure and that computer systems don’t crash on Election Day, adding “I’m not going to slap something together.”