A 42-year-old man is accused of attacking a motorist after their vehicles collided while they were leaving the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot after Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game.
Jonathan M. Brown of Lindsborg, Kansas, was charged Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree assault. The altercation happened as two vehicles, one occupied by Brown, tried to merge into traffic and collided when they tried to exit the crowded stadium parking lot.
Brown was released after posting a $750 bond. As a condition of his release, Brown was ordered not to have contact with the victim. No court date has been set.
According to court records, the victim was driving a Range Rover and, after the wreck, walked in front of the van to take a photo of the license plate. However, a woman who was inside the van tried to block him from taking the picture.
Brown allegedly got out of the van and punched the victim in the jaw. The victim fell to the ground and Brown struck him two more times, according to court records.
Brown got back into the van and tried to hide, but then got out of the van a second time and struck the victim, prosecutors allege.
A witness told police they believed the victim was unconscious for 30 seconds. Police were called and arrested Brown.
Another witness later told police that it appeared that the van and Range Rover tried to cut each other off.
Investigators spoke to the victim later at the hospital. The victim said he did not provoke the assault and he lost two teeth after he was punched in the face, according to charging documents.
Brown later told investigators that his son was driving the van when the collision occurred. The victim, Brown said, exited his vehicle and ran up and tapped onto the window of the van.
The victim ordered, Brown’s son, “Don’t you (expletive) move,” Brown told investigators.
Brown said he became angry when the victim grabbed a woman who had gotten out of the van and threw her out of the way.
Brown admitted he threw the victim onto the ground and punched him once. He then got back into the van.
Brown denied assaulting the victim a second time, court records stated.
The incident was captured on surveillance video but it was not clear what happened or who is in the video, according to court records.