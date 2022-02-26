The World Cup is just months away, but local leaders are already looking forward to how the 2026 tournament could impact the region.
The Greater Kansas City Sports Commission submitted its final bid document last Monday in hopes to make the Midwest home to the 2026 World Cup. This could cause a larger impact on St. Joseph than some might think.
The process of bringing the World Cup to our region first began in 2017, with the Kansas City commission bidding for the 2022 event, but ultimately missing out. With it coming back in 2026, the Heart of America wants to leave its mark.
Host cities for the World Cup bring in nearly 5 million tourists on average. Regions surrounding Kansas City would host many of them.
“Not only hotels but restaurants and shopping, just the international flavor and spotlight that could be put on our community” said Brett Esely, Director of Development and Sports Commission for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. “St. Joseph would have the opportunity to be a hub site for one of the countries that would be competing … Why? Because we’re lucrative in terms of only being 50 miles away from the competition site, and having what they need to train.”
Esely also stated Missouri Western State’s indoor and outdoor training facilities could be attractive to teams looking for suitable training sites.
Kathrine Fox, Director of Marketing for the Kansas City Sports Commission, as well as the Director of the KC2026 World Cup bid, thinks Kansas City is exactly what FIFA is looking for.
“We believe Kansas City offers a unique combination of accessibility, infrastructure, regional support and enthusiasm. The FIFA site visit allowed us to showcase the best of our city, and we look forward to being named a host city in 2022,” said Fox.
FIFA has narrowed down 17 cities across the country, but only 11 will be selected to host matches. Although Kansas City hopes to be selected, it is already considered a “World Cup” city.
“Whether we are chosen to host matches or not, we are still considered a World Cup city,” said Elliott Scott, director of communication for the Greater Kansas Sports Commission. “If we do not host games, we will still be the team’s base camp and they will use our training facilities.”
According to FIFA, the last World Cup amassed 3.2 billion television viewers, which is almost half the planet. For comparison, the Chiefs Super Bowl victory two seasons ago reached 98.4 million viewers.
FIFA will announce the 11 host cities before the end of June. Kansas City has already begun preparation. “Over 1,300 new hotel rooms opened in Kansas City’s downtown area in 2020, highlighted by the $367-million Loews Hotel with 800 rooms and 60,000 square feet of event space. With this recent addition and several others, including multiple properties that have earned accolades among the nation’s best new stays, KC now has over 34,000 hotel rooms in the metropolitan area.” said Fox. Along with this, the Kansas City International Airport is receiving a renovation. “Kansas City will welcome visitors with one of the newest airport experiences in America. The $1.5 billion terminal will transform air travel to and from the heart of America when it opens in 2023 as a world-class amenity for a world-class destination.”
Kansas City is one of the country’s top destinations for sports travelers. Among overnight visitors, the percent that attend sporting events is nearly triple the national average.
Peter Vermes, head coach of Sporting KC, says this decision is simple. “The fan base, the participation of soccer here, the commitment of ownership, the evolution of our city and region … If you’re evaluating based off of those things it’s a lay up. It should be easily one of the venues for the World Cup.”
