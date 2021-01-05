The City of St. Joseph expected financial difficulties brought on by the pandemic but instead saw an increase in sales tax revenue — a significant effect that led to a pay increase for city employees.

City officials expected a lower budget, mostly due to a decline in sales tax revenue. The city predicted a 20 to 30% loss in sales tax in April. Instead, it increased 1.3% from April to November.

“We just started projecting — gaming was shut down for two months,” said Tom Mahoney, the director of administrative services. “We projected sales tax was going to be 20 to 30% scaled down. We ended up 1.3% over the prior year and what we budgeted also.”

St. Joseph’s expectations were based on surrounding cities, such as Kansas City. But when sales tax numbers came in showing an increase, officials were overwhelmingly surprised.

“Early on in COVID, I called the state of Missouri and they said, ‘Well, some cities are seeing an increase, but some of the larger cities are not,’” said Judy Hovey, the associate director of finance and revenue. “They are taking a hit harder, because the activities that they focus on, whether it’s Chiefs game or, whatever — those things aren’t happening. So it’s just kind of a shock.”

The City of St. Joseph has accumulated $21.1 million in total sales tax through November 2020. This is a 6.5% increase from the same time last year, a welcomed surprise by officials. Total sales tax includes use, motor vehicle, hotel/motel taxes.

A significant amount of this total comes from annual sales tax — money brought in from taxes on everyday purchases, such as groceries, clothing and home goods. The annual sales tax increased by about 5% to $16.7 million in the last year.

The rise in annual sales tax is due to more residents staying in town and shopping local. Grocers, like Hy-Vee, and retail chains, such as Walmart and Target, have thrived during the pandemic and are the main contributors to the uptick in annual sales tax.

According to Target’s financial records, they saw $64.4 million in sales through October 2020. This is 19.3% more than the previous year.

The shocking increase in sales tax allowed the city to increase wages for the police and fire department, as well as city employees. The city is also able to maintain current services.

“We wouldn’t have done the raises probably,” Mahoney said. “The agreements that were made with both the firefighters and the police were subject to appropriation by Council, so we wouldn’t have the funds to do that.”

Despite the good news, city officials are ‘cautiously optimistic’. Funds have taken a hit with a lack of utility and hotel/motel taxes coming in. Some utility bills were forgiven and hotels were forced to close due to the pandemic.

“So we should be ahead 3% above budget,” Mahoney said. “Now, there’s expenditures and everything else that we got to get under control. We’re going to have higher salary and benefit expense because of this (wage) increase. So that was taken into consideration of the effect of what was going to happen on fund balance.”

Yet, the rise in sales tax is the best scenario that could have happened for a city during a global pandemic.