In divided America, some voters tuning out impeachment trial

HAMBURG, Pa. — For all the gravity of a presidential impeachment trial, Americans don’t seem to be giving it much weight.
As House impeachment managers make their case to remove President Donald Trump from office, voters in several states said in interviews with The Associated Press that they’re only casually following the Senate trial, or avoiding it altogether — too busy to pay close attention, bored of the legal arguments, convinced the outcome is preordained or just plain tired of the whole partisan saga.
Web traffic and TV ratings tell a similar story, with public interest seeming to flag after the House voted last month to impeach a president for only the third time in U.S. history.
“I’ve been watching some really odd stuff just to avoid it,” said Kim Ashford, 50, a court-appointed advocate for foster children from Gilbert, Arizona. “In my circle, everybody’s tired of hearing about it. There’s nobody budging. Let’s just agree to disagree.”
Monica DeMarco, who voted for Trump in 2016 but doesn’t plan to do so again, said she hasn’t watched a single second of the trial, though she’s read a little about it in The New York Times.
“I want to watch something that takes me some place happy,” said DeMarco, 50, who lives near Hamburg, Pennsylvania, and works for a cargo hauler.
“What’s going to happen is going to happen and like the marching ants we are, we’ll go on,” DeMarco said. “Life’s going to go on tomorrow, the sun’s going to come up and we’re going to take care of what’s important in our lives.”
Many Americans are tuning out because they made up their minds about Trump’s impeachment months ago, said Eric Kasper, director of the Center for Constitutional Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. In addition, he said, there’s little doubt about the eventual outcome — acquittal by the GOP-controlled Senate — depriving the trial of drama.
“If the story was still unwritten, so to speak, then people would still tune in even if they had personally strong feelings about how they would want it to end,” Kasper said. “It’s the fact that both of those things are the case — a lot of people have made up their minds, and it looks pretty clear what the outcome of this trial is going to be.”
Americans are sharply divided along party lines in their views on impeachment, and most say their positions are firm. Three-quarters say it’s not very likely or not at all likely that the trial will introduce new information that would change their minds, according to a poll this month from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
“I don’t think there’s any possibility of removal, said Montel Herman, 82, of Osage, Iowa, who described himself as a moderate Democrat. “I question whether this is worth it.”