Ashland United Methodist Church was the site of the Encores for Violin and Piano concert on Sunday.
The event was held by the St. Joseph Symphony and a part of their Chamber Concert series.
The music was performed by a wife and husband team, which was Symphony Concertmaster and violinist Dr. Chun-Chien Chuang and Dr. John Villaveces.
Chuang played the violin for the concert while Villaveces played the piano.
Villaveces said that the St. Joseph Symphony asked them to perform.
“And we’re just here to play for anyone that liked to hear some musical encores,” Villaceces said. “That’s what we’re doing today.”
He said that he and his wife have been playing music together for a long time and they know each other pretty well at this point.
“So it’s a nice music collaboration there,” he said. “Works out very nicely.”
He said that both his wife and himself do music full time which includes teaching music and playing other music recitals during the year.
Chuang said that playing the violin is her career and she is always seeking the opportunity to play music alongside her husband.
She said that they usually play together once a week, either at church or at some kind of event.
“So, we’re very happy to be here today to show people one of our collections of music, I guess, together,” she said.
The music which they planned that afternoon came from a wide range of styles.
Villaveces described the music as being tango, French, pop, new age and classical (Beethoven).
“We’re happy to be here. We love playing music together and sharing all different kinds of styles,” he said. “Yeah, I think that’s what the world needs is more music.”
Chuang said it was tricky to nail down their music selection and about 75% of it was brand new to them.
“We like challenge. We like the variety of the music,” she said.
