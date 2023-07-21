Highway patrol host recruiting event at Mustangs game

Ahead of first pitch at the Mustangs game, St. Joseph got an opportunity to interact with some of the officers that serve them.
Representatives of the Missouri State Highway Patrol hosted a recruitment fair at Phil Welch Stadium, interacting with many different members of the St. Joseph community.
This was the patrol's first time hosting an event with the Mustangs and they say that the team was very gracious when planning.
Hosting the event at the game gave the highway patrol a large crowd to greet.
"We're just glad to be out here and be a part of the community that we serve," said Cpl. Keaton Ebersold. "Obviously we're trying to look for applicants. So anyone that's around the age of 21 and above, we're trying to talk to them and generate a little bit of interest."
The Highway patrol was stationed in two different spots. They had a pair of cars in the parking lot with officers greeting fans in front. Inside the stadium was a table that had other officers stationed to answer questions and hand out information and highway patrol lanyards.
It was all in an attempt to promote the highway patrol and hopefully interest some potential new recruits.
"If they're coming up and approaching us, [we're] just outlying the opportunities that the patrol can present to them," Ebersold said. "You will be able to have a career that hopefully you can be proud of."
The highway patrol currently doesn't have any other recruiting events planned but they continue to look for new recruits.
"We're interested in talking to anyone who's interested in the patrol," Ebersold said.
