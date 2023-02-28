A 48-year-old Hiawatha man was officially charged Tuesday afternoon in Brown County District Court on an eight-count complaint including felony sex and drug charges.
Jeremy R. Stover was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of allegedly promoting the sell of sexual relations, sexual battery and distribution and possession of opiate/opium narcotic or certain stimulant.
Stover also is a medical professional who has volunteered at Camp Geiger in St. Joseph through Scouts.
According to the 8-count criminal complaint (four felonies and four misdemeanors) filed in Brown County District Court Tuesday afternoon, Stover is facing three counts of allegedly Promoting the Sale of Sexual Relations - each a Level 9 person felony. According to the complaint, it is alleged Stover did "unlawfully and knowingly induce another ... who is over 18 years of age, to become a person who sells sexual relations," on each of the three counts.
Stover is also accused of three counts of sexual battery - each a Class A misdemeanor. According to the complaint, it is alleged Stover did "unlawfully, willfully and intentionally touch the person of another ... who is 16 or more years of age, who is not the spouse of the offender and who does not consent thereto, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the offender or another" on each of the three counts.
Stover is also facing a felony count of distribution of opiate, accused of alleged distribution of between 1 and 10 dosage units of hydrocodone and one misdemeanor count of alleged possession of stimulants, hallucinogenic or depressant drugs - Lorazepam.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said the 8-count complaint follows the execution of multiple search warrants over the weekend, involving digital media and social media platforms.
"Several man hours were expended by the Sheriff’s Office and the County Attorney’s Office for the past four days and the investigation remains ongoing by those offices. As a criminal defendant, the defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law," Hill said.
Stover is a local businessman - CEO and President of Freedom Hospice - and serves on many local organizations, including as a leader for local Scout troops.
A $50,000 cash or professional surety bond has been mandated by the court for Stover's release and he is set for preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.