Stephanie Malita

Stephanie Malita, public information officer for the health department, said the impacted group who need the vaccines should contact neighboring counties’ health departments.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Officials at the St. Joseph Health Department report a vaccine given to several people daily is currently unavailable.

The clinic is out of the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella given to adults 19 and older who are on Medicare, Medicaid or uninsured. Other vaccines for people in that group also are in short supply, officials said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.