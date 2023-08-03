Officials at the St. Joseph Health Department report a vaccine given to several people daily is currently unavailable.
The clinic is out of the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella given to adults 19 and older who are on Medicare, Medicaid or uninsured. Other vaccines for people in that group also are in short supply, officials said.
Vaccines for that group come from a program issued through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and there is a shortfall of immunizations provided through the plan. Vaccines for those adults can’t come from other sources, health officials said.
Immunizations remain available for children and insured adults at the clinic.
Not much known about the shortage, including when vaccines will again be available, health officials said.
“I would think that it would be just local health departments,” said Stephanie Malita, public information officer for the health department. “We don’t know if other states are impacted in the same way that Missouri is being impacted.”
With people needing to be up to date on immunizations, the lack of a MMR vaccine can cause issues.
“A number of the clients that we serve with this vaccine are part of an immigration program,” Malita said. “People who are in the immigration program need to get their vaccines up to date. That’s where the clientele is coming from.”
The health department distributes an average of six MMR vaccines every work day.
Given that the vaccines are state-provided, the health department is in a bind looking for alternative solutions to find vaccines for this demographic.
“If the state doesn’t have it, we don’t get it,” Malita said.
Malita suggests those in the impacted group who need the vaccines contact neighboring counties’ health departments, including Andrew and Clinton, to ask what is available. Those needing vaccinations are advised to check in with the St. Joseph Health Department before showing up by calling 816-271-4725.
