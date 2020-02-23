‘Friends’ reunion special to launch with HBO Max LOS ANGELES | WarnerMedia’s new streaming service will debut with some extra “Friends.”
The company announced Friday that the entire original “Friends” cast will reunite for an unscripted special that will be available on HBO Max when the service debuts in May.
Milan Fashion Week carries on amid virus
MILAN | Runway shows continued apace on the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week as the itinerant fashion crowd took an analytical attitude toward the cases of the virus from China clustered not far away in northern Italy.
Milan city officials closed offices as a precaution as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew in an area just an hour outside of the fashion capital. Milan is the capital of Italy’s Lombardy region, which reported 39 confirmed cases tied to a single patient.
Series explores
the assassination
of Malcolm X ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | A new Netflix series is tackling questions around the 1965 assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X.
“Who Killed Malcolm X?” dives into questions surrounding his accused killers and allegations of a botched investigation. The show available now on the streaming service comes as Friday marked the 55th anniversary of Malcolm X’s death.
Ex-U.S. Ukraine envoy has book deal
NEW YORK | Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and career diplomat who during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump offered a chilling account of alleged threats from Trump and his allies, has a book deal.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt confirmed Friday to The Associated Press that it had acquired Yovanovitch’s planned memoir, currently untitled.