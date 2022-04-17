Despite the snow and rainy weather, locals still went about celebrating Easter Sunday in their own ways.
While a few people went about their normal days and went to work, most attended traditional activities to celebrate the holiday.
For some, that meant going to an Easter Sunday church service, while for others it meant spending time with their family.
For Melanie Bronson, she and her family did both.
Bronson spent the morning at Turning Point Church of the Nazarene along with her husband, aunt and mother.
In addition to attending the service, Bronson is a part of the church’s choir, which practiced for some time in advance to prepare for Easter.
Turning Point also featured other activities to celebrate Easter, including showcasing Easter-themed art.
“We did all kinds of stuff (for Easter service), it was really nice,” she said.
Afterward, as part of their normal Easter routine, Bronson and her family went out to eat.
“(To) keep the celebration going, have some food together and some family time,” she said.
Bronson said that her favorite Easter-themed candy is chocolate eggs with a marshmallow inside, with her least favorite being Jelly Beans.
Devin Townsend was another person who spent their Easter at church and then went out to eat with his family.
“Usually (for Easter), we go out to eat with family to dinners, and spend time eating with the family and enjoy time together,” he said.
For Townsend, his family included his parents and his children.
Townsend said that this is probably the best of the year, with such reasons being spending time with family and watching the “little ones” hunt for Easter eggs.
“Just out having dinner, enjoying the time with the kids, and having fun, and thank the Lord for another day,” he said.
