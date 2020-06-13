COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri officials have decided not to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson from the Columbia campus after meeting with students who asked that the statue be taken down.
University of Missouri System President Mun Choi said in a statement Friday that administrators are committed to continuing conversations with the groups who raised the issue.
Roman Leapheart, a sophomore from Kansas City, started an online petition to have the statue removed, saying Jefferson owned slaves and fathered children with one of those slaves. The petition garnered more than 3,300 signatures by Friday.