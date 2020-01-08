WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that he’ll remain in his post as the country’s top diplomat, forgoing a run for Senate from Kansas that many Republicans have seen as the party’s best hope of retaining what should be a guaranteed GOP seat from the deep red state.
Pompeo’s decision, assuming he stands by it, also will complicate GOP efforts to defend their 53-47 Senate majority in November’s elections.
His remarks at a State Department news conference came a day after he told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he’s not going to leave his job to run for office, two people close to McConnell told The Associated Press.
Pompeo’s decision, disclosed Monday, came days after a U.S. airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Qassem Soleiman, Iran’s most powerful general and leader of its elite Quds Force. Iran has vowed revenge on the U.S., and the crisis makes this an awkward time for Pompeo to leave his post and seek elective office.
A reporter asked Pompeo on Tuesday whether his decision to not run for Senate was the result of the tensions with Iran.
“I said the same thing yesterday that I’ve said for months. No,” Pompeo said. “No real news there. I’ve said I’m going to stay serving as secretary of state so long as President Trump shall have me.”
The two people who described Pompeo’s conversation with McConnell spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private talk. Others familiar with the matter said Pompeo met with McConnell, R-Ky., on Capitol Hill.
A former congressman from Kansas, Pompeo has traveled repeatedly to the state in recent months, and many Washington Republicans had expressed a belief that he would be a candidate.