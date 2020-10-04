Oct. 4--One person is dead and another is in police custody after a stabbing followed by a police chase Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police were called to the 2500 block of North 55th Street around 10:40 Saturday morning because of a suspicious person, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said in a Twitter post Sunday.

When officers arrived, the post said, they located a person suffering from stab wounds. The person was transported to a hospital where they later died.

A suspect fled the scene and was arrested after a vehicle chase that involved the Kansas Highway Patrol, police said.

The stabbing is the 41st homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, this year according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 23 by this time last year.