MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A part-time janitor killed a worker at a suburban St. Louis community center crowded with around 150 people, before an officer who was outside the building rushed in and opened fire on the gunman, possibly preventing a much larger tragedy, authorities said Tuesday.
The 30-year-old gunman had just been told he was being sent home from work Monday night “and he reacted with anger,” killing 45-year-old Maria Lucas, the building’s acting supervisor, Maryland Heights police Chief Bill Carson told reporters Tuesday.
A patron ran out and found a uniformed officer in the parking lot. The officer ran into the building, engaged the shooter in a gun battle, leaving the shooter seriously wounded, Carson said.
The officer was not hurt.
The name of the shooter has not been released pending formal charges.