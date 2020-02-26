Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker

Jaylen Greenlee embraces his friend Becca Johnson outside the Maryland Heights Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after a gunman entered the complex and fired shots, killing at least one. Authorities say a part-time janitor killed a co-worker at the Maryland Heights Community Center in St. Louis before a police officer rushed inside and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. The gunman was seriously wounded.

 Christian Gooden

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A part-time janitor killed a worker at a suburban St. Louis community center crowded with around 150 people, before an officer who was outside the building rushed in and opened fire on the gunman, possibly preventing a much larger tragedy, authorities said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old gunman had just been told he was being sent home from work Monday night “and he reacted with anger,” killing 45-year-old Maria Lucas, the building’s acting supervisor, Maryland Heights police Chief Bill Carson told reporters Tuesday.

A patron ran out and found a uniformed officer in the parking lot. The officer ran into the building, engaged the shooter in a gun battle, leaving the shooter seriously wounded, Carson said.

The officer was not hurt.

The name of the shooter has not been released pending formal charges.