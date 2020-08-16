OMAHA, Neb. — Kent Blansett says he loved his students, liked the University of Nebraska at Omaha, enjoyed the city and wasn’t eager to leave.
But this year, the University of Kansas made a pitch to the Native American professor at UNO. KU wanted to strengthen its Indigenous studies program, Blansett said, and saw him as a good recruit. Two years ago, Yale University Press published his book on Richard Oakes, the leader of the American Indian occupation of Alcatraz 50 years ago.
UNO failed to match KU’s offer, Blansett told the Omaha World-Herald last month, so this summer he moved to Lawrence, Kansas. In the process, UNO also lost to KU Blansett’s western history professor wife, Elaine Nelson, who is white.
Blansett said of UNO: “There was no retention package that was made to me. There was nothing done.” David Boocker, UNO’s dean of arts and sciences, responded to a reporter’s email by saying that “contract negotiations are considered personnel matters.”
Blansett’s case illustrates the competitive nature of recruiting and retaining minority faculty members, including Blacks and Hispanics. Higher education has been especially vocal over the past few weeks about the urgency to improve race relations in America. The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police provoked protests by Blacks and whites throughout the nation.
A key measure of campus commitment to racial diversity is the number of minority faculty members and minority students at the institution. At places like UNO, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, numbers of Black and Hispanic professors have not grown as rapidly as numbers of Black and Hispanic students, and in some cases have not grown at all.
Edna Chun, a higher education diversity consultant in Florida, said isolation in geography in more rural America works against some colleges. But Chun said want-to is a key element in recruiting minorities.
Networking nationally, crafting the job description so that it isn’t extremely narrow, recruiting aggressively and showing concern for how already hired minority professors are doing — all are important elements.
“My theory is: They’re out there, you just have to look,” Chun said of minority scholars. “I don’t think it’s only a matter of money. ... It’s also how you go about it.”
Gwendolyn Combs, UNL’s director for faculty diversity and inclusion, said it helps to have a “critical mass” of minority faculty members and students. Then a minority job candidate or prospective student can envision himself fitting in on the campus.
But one person’s critical mass is not the same as another’s, Combs said.
Numbers of minority doctorate recipients are rising. Federal statistics show that Hispanic holders of doctoral degrees more than doubled between 2000-01 and 2016-17, rising from 5,204 to 12,493. Black doctorate recipients doubled from 7,035 to 14,067, while Native American numbers remain low, growing from 705 to 746.
Administrators throughout the NU system say their commitment to hiring “underserved” minority faculty members is genuine. Results are sometimes hard to show because other schools want such professors, they say.