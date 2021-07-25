A Metropolitan Statistical Area can encompass more real estate than what is inside a city. That’s the case for St. Joseph, although a change to the makeup of an MSA threatened to take away the status from St. Joseph and three other Missouri cities.
This has been stopped, in part because of legislators at the Washington D.C. level, including the likes of Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio.
“This would affect everything from, you know, how much Mosaic would get in Medicare reimbursement, to how much St. Joe can get in their transportation grants,” Graves said. “I don’t think bureaucrats in Washington understand that, you know, you make a designation change for 50,000 people to 100,000 people, it has a big impact.”
That change in the population cutoff would have taken away the status for 144 areas, and according to the letter sent from Rep. Graves, that would have equated to 251 counties, and potentially 19 million individuals.
Here in Missouri, the switch from a 50,000 population threshold to 100,000 would have resulted in loss of MSA status for St. Joseph, Joplin, Cape Girardeau or Jefferson City.
“There wasn’t even any sort of a justification for this, so you know, it made no sense whatsoever and again, we’re glad we were able to talk some sense into the bureaucrats,” Graves said.
Some businesses use MSAs to determine locations for new storefronts, because the information from an MSA explains how many people do business in the area.
For instance, an individual may live in Savannah, but work in St. Joseph.
Community Development Block Grant funds sometimes go straight to the MSAs. For instance the St. Joseph City Council has split up funds in the past to different social welfare organizations for various housing programs.
