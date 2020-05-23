ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s unemployment rate more than doubled last month due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus, state officials said Friday.
Still, Missouri’s jobless rate of 9.7% was well below the national rate of 14.7%.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development released its April jobs report that spelled out the devastating impact of the halt to the economy that was part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Missouri’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 9.7% in April, compared to 3.9% in March, when it had already started to rise because of the pandemic. The agency said it was the state’s largest ever unemployment rate increase.
HELP FOR NURSING HOMES
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday began distributing more than $165 million in federal relief funds to skilled nursing facilities across Missouri.
Since the start of this year, skilled nursing facilities nationwide have seen a 6% decline in patient population as residents chose other care settings or died from the virus, HHS said.
The department said the funding can be used for critical needs such as labor, increasing testing capacity, acquiring personal protective equipment and other expenses directly connected to the pandemic.
CAPE GIRARDEAU BLOOD STUDY
A blood sample study in southeast Missouri indicates that many people may have had the coronavirus and not realized it.
The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center studied blood samples collected last week from 1,845 county residents, in search of coronavirus antibodies, the Southeast Missourian reported. Preliminary results showed that 16 participants had the antibodies. Based on the study, it’s possible that more than 650 of the county’s 79,000 residents could have had COVID-19 and not known it, health center officials said.