MISSION, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court is set to convene Saturday for the first time ever via video conference to hear arguments on Gov. Laura Kelly’s lawsuit against legislative leaders who overturned her executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 attendees during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democratic governor filed the lawsuit Thursday after a Republican-dominated legislative panel overturned her order.
Kelly and the panel generally agree that worshipers should stay home and watch livestreamed religious services during the pandemic, but they disagree on whether the state has the constitutional authority to order it. Many churches have been conducting services online for weeks, and none have publicly announced plans to meet in person.
Republican Senate President Susan Wagle defended the vote in a written statement. She noted that Attorney General Derek Schmidt, also a Republican, said that although Kelly’s order was “sound public-health advice,” he was discouraging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors from attempting to enforce the requirements, citing the constitutional concerns.
“Governor Kelly is playing politics with this lawsuit,” said Wagle, who also is a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat Republican Pat Roberts is vacating.
Kelly also blamed politics, tweeting Friday, “We must put aside political games and do what’s necessary to save lives.”
The arguments will be broadcast over YouTube. Besides being the first hearing conducted completely via video conference, it also may be the court’s first-ever Saturday hearing, said Kansas Supreme Court spokeswoman Lisa Taylor.
“The pandemic has caused the judicial branch to look at many of its operations because we have a duty to provide essential services to the people of Kansas,” Taylor said.