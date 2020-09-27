VIOLA, Kan. — A Kansas mother and her four children were killed Friday after hitting a semitrailer loaded with grain in southwest Sedgwick County, the sheriff's office said.

Jessica Noel, 32, of Viola was driving a Ford Expedition shortly before 5 p.m. when the driver of a semitrailer loaded with grain ran a stop sign while headed east, the Wichita Eagle reported.

"The Expedition struck the trailer causing it ... to (split) into two pieces," said Lt. Benjamin Blick said. "The Expedition came to a rest in the southeast ditch at the intersection."

Noel and three of her children — Hank Thompson III, Hank Thompson and Anaiah Brady — all died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Mack Thompson died after being taken to Wesley Medical Center with critical injuries.

The 31-year-old Argonia man driving the semitrailer wasn't seriously injured.