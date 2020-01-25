TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit producers of meat alternatives from using certain meat-related terms, such as jerky or burger, in their marketing.
The bill contains 22 terms that producers of plant-based or other meat alternative foods could not use, unless they label the product as “imitation” or include disclaimers that the products contains no meat, The Kansas City Star reported.
The issue comes before Kansas lawmakers as several states, including Missouri, are considering or approving bills that regulate marketing for meat alternatives.
The Kansas livestock industry argues the bill would ensure fair competition at a time when more consumers are turning to plant-based and other alternative products. The bill also would make clear to consumers what products contain meat, supporters said.
Opponents say the bills violate free speech rights by dictating how products can be marketed. And they argue the livestock industry is trying to block the growing popularity of their meat alternative products.
A hearing on the bill Thursday before the House Agriculture Committee came a day after a federal court largely invalidated a Kansas law, called “ag-gag,” that restricted undercover investigations and footage at agricultural facilities.
“It is certainly striking that at the moment that a court is telling Kansas legislators that they cannot act to protect the livestock industry by burdening speech, that lawmakers are, again, assembling to do just that,” said Alene Anello, a staff attorney at the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which has sued to stop the Kansas law.