WICHITA, Kan. — Investigators are examining the city of Wichita's handling of records after a complaint by a founder of a group seeking to save the Century II Convention and Performing Arts Center.

Celeste Racette, leader of Save Century II, says she's gotten what she believes to be incorrect and incomplete information in response to requests she's filed in her campaign to save the facility from potential demolition as part of a redevelopment project, The Wichita Eagle reported.

City Treasurer Mark Manning acknowledged there are errors, but said they were inadvertent clerical mistakes and the money actually went where it was supposed to go.

"Given your formal complaint against the City of Wichita, this office will undertake an investigation into the matter," the e-mail said. "As an initial step, I contacted the City Attorney's Office and asked for a response to your allegations."

Racette sought information on the city's handling of the Transient Guest Tax. She provided in her complaint a list of expenses that she alleges were reported as Century II improvements but were used for other city projects.

Racette is a former bank auditor and worked as an investigator for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the agency that regulates the banking industry and insures depositors' funds.