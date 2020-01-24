TOPEKA, Kan. — Opposition from top Republican lawmakers in Kansas appears to have doomed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to tax streaming services, e-books, and movie and music downloads like most other states do.
Kelly and fellow Democrats pitch it as basic fairness. Consumers who buy or rent a DVD of their favorite “Star Wars” movie or go to the movie theater pay the state’s 6.5% sales tax, but they don’t if they stream or download the same movie.
The idea is hardly new: Thirty-three states have some form of such a tax, according to the Tax Foundation, a conservative-leaning Washington-based think tank.
But Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature strongly oppose the idea, arguing that such a tax would have little public support. The Republican Governors Association mocked Kelly this week as “Liberal Laura” and suggested she was “trailblazing” in finding new ways to pull dollars from people’s pockets. Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Kansas City-area Republican, said Thursday that Kelly’s proposal is “dead on arrival.”
“Why would we tax Baby Yoda?” said Rep. Nick Hoheisel, a Wichita Republican, referring to the popular character from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”