16-year-old arrested
in killings of 11-year-old, woman
COLUMBIA, Mo. | A 16-year-old Missouri boy who is accused of opening fire after an apparent fireworks altercation has been detained in the death of an 11-year-old and a woman.
Police in Columbia said in a news release Monday that the department is seeking two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon against the unidentified teen in the early Sunday shooting that also left three victims with non-life threatening injuries.
Police identified the slain woman as 38-year-old Tara Knedler, a mother of five, and the girl only by her first name of Ri’ajauhna. Her last name was withheld per the family’s request.
Ex-officer gets 4 months for deadly crash near Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A former police officer was sentenced Tuesday to four months in jail for causing a 2018 wreck that killed a Kansas teenager and injured two others outside the stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs play.
Thirty-five-year-old Terrell Watkins pleaded guilty in early June to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of careless and imprudent driving in the October 2018 crash that killed 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna, of Overland Park, Kansas, and seriously injured Rajanna’s father and sister.
Watkins will begin serving 120 days in the Caldwell County Jail for the careless and imprudent drive charge on Wednesday after a judge suspended the execution of a 17-year sentence for the other charges, The Kansas City Star reported.
Iowa Veterans Home disciplines employees for mask violations
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa | Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home have been disciplined more than 20 times for personal protective equipment lapses that potentially exposed residents and staff to coronavirus.
Commandant Timon Oujiri said Monday the strict approach to requiring masks and other equipment when interacting with residents and colleagues has helped keep coronavirus largely out of the state’s biggest nursing home.
He says 25 employees and seven residents have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic and all have recovered. Oujiri says he considers that a major success, noting that the Marshalltown home has 456 residents and 900 employees.
Omaha police still looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. | Police in Omaha continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Omaha man who was found alongside a south-central Omaha street.
The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Sunday, when a passerby found 26-year-old Justin Johnson unresponsive and injured on the shoulder of L Street near its intersection with 96th Street, police said.
Arriving medics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene. Police investigators determined from vehicle parts scattered at the scene that Johnson had been hit by a westbound vehicle, which then fled.