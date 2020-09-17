Larry Frost, father of Husker football coach Scott Frost, dies after cancer battle

By Chris Basnett Lincoln Journal Star, Neb. (TNS)

Sep. 17--Ask those who know, and they'll tell you Scott Frost's coaching style looks a lot like his father's.

Always teaching. Willing to be innovative. Patient with his players (if not a little fiery with officials). While Scott does it at the college level, his father did it during a long and successful career of high school coaching.

Larry Frost, the man who, along with wife Carol, shaped the legendary career of Scott Frost the athlete and provided a blueprint for Scott Frost the coach, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 73.

"I see in Scott a lot of the way his dad coached. Larry has very, very seldom yelled at players," Carol Frost told the Orlando Sentinel in 2015, shortly after Scott was hired as head coach at Central Florida. "I've seen him yell (at) an official once in a while, but he doesn't yell at his team, he doesn't yell at his kids. If they make a mistake, he'll pull them off the field and try to help them. He tries to fix things in practice.

"And as I watch Scott coach now, at Northern Iowa and Oregon, I see the same kind of thing. ... He gets his point across without swearing, without yelling, without degrading, and I think he got a lot of that from his dad."

Born March 14, 1947, and married to Carol for more than 50 years, Larry Frost raised two successful sons and coached at eight Nebraska high schools, in addition to stops in Texas, Missouri and Iowa, and almost always had Carol as one of his assistants. He was last on the sideline in 2013, leading Parkview Christian to the Class D-2 playoffs.

After Scott was hired at Nebraska, Larry became a regular at practices, usually watching with Carol from a vantage point in the balcony above the Hawks Championship Center field.

In 2019, Larry and Scott were inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame together.

"I make no secret about it, I was approached to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Nebraska quite a while ago," Scott said in his induction speech. "I declined in the hope that one day my dad would be inducted, too, and I could be inducted the same time as my dad. So this is really special for me."

Larry Frost grew up an outstanding athlete in his own right. He set what was at the time a national eight-man record with 121 career touchdowns and also set multiple school records in basketball and track at Malcolm High School, and in the mid-1960s was recruited to play football for the Huskers by a young graduate assistant coach named Tom Osborne.

In Lincoln, he lettered from 1967-69. As a senior in 1969, he caught 26 passes for 413 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 144 yards as Nebraska went 9-2.

While Larry had successful coaching stints all over Nebraska and the Midwest, his best teams came with his youngest son at quarterback.

Wood River made the Class C-1 semifinals in 1990 and 1992, Scott's sophomore and senior seasons, as Scott was on his way to setting Nebraska high school records that stand today.

Larry's eldest son, Steve, was a senior in high school when Scott was a sophomore, and went on to play football at Colorado State and Stanford.

Larry Frost is survived by his wife, Carol (Moseke), and both sons.

And throughout his adult life, he never lost the love of watching his sons in whatever area of life they chose.

"We thought that when he got done playing, a lot of the pressure was over and the worries of the parent would kind of fade away," Larry told the Journal Star in 2011, when Scott was a rising coaching star at Oregon. "But as we watch his football games, especially down the stretch here, trying to go undefeated, I think I was nervous and I think Carol was about as nervous watching him as when he played.

"I guess you never really lose the desire to watch your kids succeed."

Wichita police sergeant charged with battery on coworker

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police sergeant has been charged with misdemeanor battery for an incident involving a coworker, the Wichita Police Department said.

Sgt. Maurice Mitchell has been charged with a single count of battery in Wichita's municipal court, the department said in a news release. Police said the charge stems from an incident that occurred between Mitchell and a coworker during a training exercise in which no physical injuries occurred. But the department declined to give any other details of the incident.

Mitchell was placed on unpaid administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and an internal review. Wichita police asked the Goddard Police Department to investigate the incident and for an outside prosecutor to review the case.

Woman killed by shots fired into crowd of 'dozens if not hundreds' in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton And Anna Spoerre The Kansas City Star (TNS)

Sep. 17--Update: Video posted to social media shows a crowd gathered on the street and car stunts being performed before the shooting. That story is posted here.

One woman was killed and another was injured late Wednesday when gunfire erupted on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City where a group of "dozens if not hundreds" of people had gathered, according to police.

Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. to West 26th Street and Southwest Boulevard on reports of shots being fired, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found numerous cars leaving the area and were directed to two shooting victims who were lying on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of Southwest Boulevard, he said.

Emergency medical crews rushed the victims to the hospital, where one of them died shortly thereafter. The other victim had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The woman who died was later identified as 20-year-old Daisy S. Martinez.

Preliminary investigation indicates that there was a large gathering of vehicles and people in the street when multiple shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, Becchina said. Gunfire struck both victims.

Detectives and crime scene investigators gathered evidence over a large area overnight, closing Southwest Boulevard for several hours.

"We know there were dozens if not hundreds of people in this area when the shooting happened," Becchina said.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter that just prior to the shooting he had received a text message from a resident in the area asking if Southwest Boulevard had been closed.

"Authorities were made aware right before shooting but appears to be a large street gathering that shut down the area proceeding the incident," Lucas said.

Becchina later said the department received at least one 911 call reporting a large gathering blocking the street prior to the shooting, but he didn't immediately give an exact number of calls.

Meanwhile, Lucas said he received more calls and messages from Westside neighbors concerning the street race show last night and others in recent weeks which have led to violence, including one in Swope Park.

Earlier this month, six people were injured when multiple shots were fired into a group of people gathered at Swope Park for what some media reported was a "sideshow," an informal demonstration of car stunts often held in parking lots and at intersections.

The killing is Kansas City's 146th homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes police shootings. That compares to 113 homicides record by this time in 2019.

Across the entire Kansas City metro area, there have been 208 homicides.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community's help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police on Thursday charged two teenager boys in the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot earlier that day at an apartment complex.

The boys, ages 14 and 15, were charged in juveniles court with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Joshua Sebastian Gabriel, of Des Moines.

Officers were called at 12:36 a.m. to investigate a shooting at the apartment complex. When they arrived, they found people trying to help a man who had been shot.

Fire department medics began treating the man and took him to a hospital, where he died.

Police didn't release the names of the teens who were arrested.

The death was the 19th homicide this year in Des Moines.