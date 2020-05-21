Embattled Lawrence police chief resigns
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Embattled Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns Jr. is stepping down from his position just months after the police union approved a vote of no confidence in him.
Burns’ employment will officially end June 12 but Capt. Anthony Brixius, a nearly 17-year veteran of the department, will take over as interim chief immediately, city officials announced Monday.
The city will pay Burns a lump sum of $106,805, the equivalent of nine months pay, according to a separation agreement in Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.
Missouri teen charged in fatal shooting at convenience store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A Missouri teenager was charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in Jackson County.
Camryn Wilkins, 17, of Independence, turned himself into Jackson County authorities Tuesday after he was charged in the death of Jason Juszczyk at a Truman Mart gas station in suburban Kansas City.
Witnesses told Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators Juszczyk and Williams argued outside the store early Sunday.
Witnesses and surveillance video show Wilkins pulled a gun and shot Juszczyk several time, KSHB reported.
Report: 1 in 6 Nebraska businesses fear closing for good
OMAHA, Neb. | The coronavirus has hurt a vast majority of Nebraska’s businesses and about 1 in 6 of them are worried that it will force them to close their doors permanently, according to a report released Tuesday.
The report from the Nebraska Business Development Center at the University of Nebraska Omaha said 87% of Nebraska businesses have been hurt by the pandemic.
The hardest-hit industries have been the arts, entertainment and recreation; health care and social assistance; educational services; and food services.
Police charge woman with murder in Pella death
PELLA, Iowa | Police charged a woman with murder Tuesday in the death of another woman who was found injured in a car in Pella and later died.
Pella police were called Monday night to investigate an argument at a home and found Tracy Mondabough, 46, of Ottumwa, injured in a vehicle.
Officers performed lifesaving measures but Mondabough died, police said.
An affidavit stated that Mondabough appeared to have been stabbed in the chest. An autopsy is planned.
Police charged Michelle Boat, 55, of Pella, with first-degree murder.
— From AP reports