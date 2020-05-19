Police: Body of man found in K.C. creek bed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Kansas City police were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a dry creek bed in a residential neighborhood over the weekend.
The body was found late Sunday morning in the Tower Homes neighborhood in southern Kansas City, police said. Officers discovered the body after being called to the area by someone who thought they had spotted a human body in the creek.
Officials had not released the man’s identity by Monday morning, and police continued to investigate his cause of death.
Arson charge filed in tepee burning at Kansas Indian school
LAWRENCE, Kan. | A Kansas man was charged Friday in connection with a fire that damaged a ceremonial tipi at Haskell Indian Nations University.
Ryan Adam Sekayouma Simpson, 32, of Lawrence, was charged with arson, a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespassing, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
The tepee which was built to honor the 2020 graduating class at Haskell, was destroyed by fire early on May 9 at the school’s campus in Lawrence.
The Lawrence-Douglas County fire department said Monday the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were helping with the investigation. Simpson was arrested Thursday.
A fundraiser to replace the tepee, worth an estimated $2,500 to $3,000, raised more than $15,000.
Nebraska lawmakers to return to session on July 20
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska lawmakers will resume their regular session on July 20, four months after they last met to approve emergency coronavirus funding, officials said Monday.
The new schedule calls for lawmakers to meet every weekday until Aug. 13, except for Aug. 7 and Aug. 10.
Lawmakers abruptly postponed their session in late March amid fears that close contact would help spread the coronavirus. They have 17 days remaining in this year’s 60-day session.
It’s unclear how the virus and the economic damage that followed will affect bills that were pending. On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported a sharp decline in state tax collections last month. Revenue previously had been ahead of projections for the current fiscal year, but now it’s roughly in line with what had been predicted.
Among the measures still pending is a bill that seeks to lower property taxes and a tax incentive program to attract businesses.
Goodwill announces closure of stores in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa | As businesses across the state are beginning to reopen, Goodwill of Central Iowa has announced plans to permanently close four retail store as well as a career center.
The nonprofit organization said last week it had permanently closed stores in Grinnell, Oskaloosa, Waukee and south Des Moines because of the financial hardship of restrictions imposed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Goodwill has opened stores in Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines, Johnston, Indianola, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Urbandale and two stores in West Des Moines. The organization also has closed the south Des Moines outlet and Career Connection Center.
Goodwill said in a news release that the need to close stores in March, April and part of May has been especially difficult because it receives 80% of its funding through retail sales.
— From AP reports