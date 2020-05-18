Suspect hospitzlized after officer-involved shooting in Belton
BELTON, Mo. | A suspect was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in western Missouri.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Kevin Tieman said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Sunday at a trailer park in Belton. Cass County deputies and Belton officers responded to a reported disturbance.
Tieman said the Belton officers located the suspect and another person. During that encounter, the suspect was shot.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with what Tieman called serious injuries.
No further details were immediately released.
Body of man who tried to rescue dog recovered from creek
TOPEKA, Kan. | The body of a 32-year-old Topeka man who tried to rescue a dog has been recovered from Mission Creek in western Shawnee County.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office on Saturday recovered the body of Cody L. Campbell.
Authorities were called Friday morning after learning that Campbell had jumped into the creek to try and save a dog. Campbell was swept under by the fast-moving water.
A man who was with him tried unsuccessfully to save Campbell before contacting authorities.
Iowa man arrested after police chase in Nebraska
CASS COUNTY, Neb. | An Iowa man is facing several charges after fleeing from police in southeast Nebraska.
The Cass County Sheriff’s office said the chase reached speeds up to 130 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 75 Friday morning. The 55-year-old Council Bluffs man stopped briefly after deputies pulled him over around 11:40 a.m. before fleeing northbound.
The driver’s 2005 Ford Crown Victoria wound up in a ditch after he exited the highway without slowing down.
The Cass County Sheriff’s office said the man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, fleeing to avoid arrest, reckless driving and several other charges.
Authorities investigate Waterloo shooting death
WATERLOO, Iowa | Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Waterloo.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that police were called to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital about 8:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting victim.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He died a shot time after arriving.
Au autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office. No other details were immediately released, including the man’s name.
— From AP reports