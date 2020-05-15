Kansas City police ID teen killed while fleeing officers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Police have identified a driver killed in a crash while fleeing from a police stop in a northeastern part of the city as a local teenager.
Daniel Ruiz-Serafin, 17, of Kansas City, died in the Monday crash, police said in a news release.
Investigators say the incident began late Monday afternoon when officers tried to stop a car suspected in an assault, and the driver fled. As officers chased the car, it went out of control, hit a concrete wall, a pole and a parked vehicle before coming to a stop, police said.
Police said the driver — later identified as Ruiz-Serafin — died at the scene.
Nebraska man driving ATV dead after colliding with semi
BEATRICE, Neb. | A southeastern Nebraska man died following a crash involving his all-terrain vehicle and a semitrailer at a rural intersection in Pawnee County east of Beatrice.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Beatrice radio station KWBE reported. The crash occurred when an ATV driven by Chuck Thomas, 85. of Liberty, on State Highway 8 turned at the intersection and hit the side of an eastbound semitrailer, investigators said.
Pawnee County Sheriff Braden Lang said Thomas died at the scene. The 33-year-old truck driver from Dodge City, Kansas, was not hurt.
County to pay Wichita woman $310,000 for 2017 crash
WICHITA, Kan. | Sedgwick County will pay $310,000 to a Wichita woman injured when a county employee crashed into her in December 2017.
The settlement comes in a lawsuit filed by Matilda Pruitt after she suffered head, neck, back and other injuries in the crash, the Wichita Eagle reported.
Pruitt sued Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department employee Jarrod Truman and the county for negligence.
Her lawsuit says she was stopped at a Wichita intersection waiting to turn left when Truman crashed into the back of her vehicle.
The impact pushed Pruitt’s car into oncoming traffic, where she was hit by two other vehicles.
Truman told police he was looking down on the floor of his vehicle when he hit Pruitt.
Officials ID man shot to death in northwestern Iowa home
MERRILL, Iowa | Authorities have identified a man found shot to death this week in a northwestern Iowa home.
Kevin Leroy Juzek, 51, died from shotgun wounds to the abdomen and chest, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. Juzek’s death has been ruled a homicide, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Deputies were called to a Merrill home late Monday morning for a report of a domestic dispute, and arriving deputies found Juzek dead inside the home.
The sheriff’s office said another man in the home, 81-year-old Thomas Jordan Knapp, was arrested and is being held at the county jail as a suspect in the case. So far, Knapp has been charged only with domestic assault.
Court documents filed by deputies say Knapp’s wife called 911 to report that he was assaulting her and her son with a stick.
The criminal complaint said the woman had injuries consistent with being hit with a stick. Deputies said they also were told that Knapp pointed a gun at the woman during the course of the assault.
— From AP reports