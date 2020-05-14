Patrol says man killed after crashing into tree, another car
RAYTOWN, Mo. | A driver died after crashing his car into a tree, another car and a utility pole in Raytown, authorities in the western Missouri city said.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to the Raytown intersection where the crash occurred, The Kansas City Star reported.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a crash report that a car driven by Donald Hicks, 32, crossed a median and crashed into a tree, which then fell onto another car. The careening car then hit another car and a utility pole before stopping.
Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene. Raytown police said one of the drivers of the two cars damaged suffered minor injuries.
Police say high school senior killed in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. | A high school student died from injuries after being shot, Topeka police said Wednesday.
Joheem Meredith, 18, of Topeka, was taken to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday with critical injuries, station WIBW reported. He later died from those injuries, police said.
Police believe Meredith was shot in the parking lot of White Lakes Plaza Apartments. No arrests had been reported by late Wednesday morning, and police said detectives were still developing leads on a suspect.
Meredith was a senior at Topeka West High School and had been set to graduate in the coming weeks. His death was Topeka’s ninth homicide this year.
TestNebraska contractor says senators’ criticism unfounded
OMAHA, Neb. | A Utah company that agreed to provide Nebraska with 540,000 coronavirus tests defended its work Tuesday after four state senators called on Gov. Pete Ricketts to cancel the state’s $27 million contract with the firm.
Nomi Health said in a statement that the company has delivered more than 200,000 FDA-approved tests to the state ahead of schedule, launched the state’s TestNebraska website, set up a lab to process them and helped mobilize testing sites in four Nebraska cities.
Company officials also disputed the senators’ allegation that the company hasn’t delivered the contractually required number of tests within 48 hours. The contract only requires the company to provide testing materials, hardware and technology for the TestNebraska program, but doesn’t hold the company responsible for testing turnaround times.
Marshalltown officer shoots, injures teen in confrontation
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa | A teenager was injured in an officer-involved shooting in central Iowa, police there said.
The shooting happened before dawn Wednesday morning in Marshalltown when officers were called to a northwest neighborhood near Rogers Elementary School for a disturbance, station WHO-TV reported.
Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said the call was made just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, and arriving officers encountered a 17-year-old boy who did not respond to police commands or being shocked by a stun gun and was shot when he charged officers. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed to be life-threatening, Tupper said.
Tupper said Wednesday that officials would not release the names of the teen or the officer who shot him. The officer has been placed on paid leave, which is standard policy in officer-involved shootings.
